Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 37,949 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,949 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

MNRO stock opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.