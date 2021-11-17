Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post sales of $41.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.22 million and the lowest is $40.20 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $34.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $152.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $2,896,603.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,569,786.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,895 shares of company stock worth $29,006,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after buying an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137,516 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.26. 185,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,040. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.38, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

