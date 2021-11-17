Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

GRCL traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 113,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

