Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Increased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for 1.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after acquiring an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Graco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. 4,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,937. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

