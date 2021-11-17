Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 54.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Graco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Graco by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Graco by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

