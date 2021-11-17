Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.61

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

