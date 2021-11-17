Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRPH. Cowen started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of GRPH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 142,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,599. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,727.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

