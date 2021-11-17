Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is one of 124 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Greenpro Capital to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million -$3.76 million -4.08 Greenpro Capital Competitors $1.04 billion $1.99 million -25.61

Greenpro Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenpro Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital Competitors 656 3155 4861 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Greenpro Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenpro Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Greenpro Capital Competitors -36.65% -1,678.66% -10.93%

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenpro Capital competitors beat Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

