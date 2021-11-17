Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $121,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,876.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,707 shares of company stock worth $7,213,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 92.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $298,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3,591.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth $1,482,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDYN traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. 2,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,036. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

