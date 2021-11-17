Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at $23,370,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Griffon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at $552,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

