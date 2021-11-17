Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GCAAF stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

