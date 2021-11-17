Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:GCG opened at C$35.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$953.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$23.25 and a twelve month high of C$43.50.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

