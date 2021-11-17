Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of COCO opened at $15.20 on Monday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

