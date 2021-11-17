Guild Holdings (GHLD) to Issue None Dividend of $2.00 on December 8th

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Guild stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $945.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.94.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guild will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guild stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) by 304.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guild were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.