H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.33

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $3.81. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 150,657 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

