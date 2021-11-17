Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

HAE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.40. 5,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,837. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

