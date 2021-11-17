Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $237.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.58. The company has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

