Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

BAC opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $384.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

