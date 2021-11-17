Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 196 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

