Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

