Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.7% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $158.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $140.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

