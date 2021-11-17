Hamster (HAM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hamster has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market cap of $85.42 million and $2.09 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00070331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00092503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,825.09 or 0.99648641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.86 or 0.06978909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.