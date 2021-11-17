Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.29). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HARP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

HARP opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

