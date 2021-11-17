Havens Advisors LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. Hill-Rom accounts for approximately 4.3% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $155.59 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $155.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.