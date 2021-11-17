Havens Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Havens Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Bull Horn at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHSE. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at $6,488,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Bull Horn by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 408,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 264,122 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

BHSE stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

