Havens Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,000 Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Triple-S Management accounts for about 1.2% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $846.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

