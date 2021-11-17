Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.05

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $621.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

