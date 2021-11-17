HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 141.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PMVP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMVP stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,301 shares of company stock worth $4,012,463. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8,776.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 94,956 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 43,739 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 325,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.