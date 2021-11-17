HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 443,800 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 14th total of 901,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Get HCI Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $129.52. 1,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.73 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.