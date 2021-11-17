HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,418 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $84.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

