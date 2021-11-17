Head to Head Analysis: The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and The Seibels Bruce Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $20.52 billion 1.18 $1.74 billion $6.01 11.86 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 4 7 0 2.64 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $76.62, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 9.92% 11.95% 2.84% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products, primarily throughout the U.S., within its standard commercial lines, which consists of The Hartford’s small commercial and middle market lines of business. The Personal Lines segment includes automobile, homeowners and home-based business coverage to individuals across the U.S. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, currently managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment offers group life, accident and disabi

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

