Head-To-Head Review: Canaan (CAN) & The Competition

Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) is one of 157 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Canaan to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 4.46, indicating that its share price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan’s peers have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canaan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 5.55% 1.79% 0.83% Canaan Competitors -12.46% 3.34% 2.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canaan and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million -$32.96 million 152.86 Canaan Competitors $3.35 billion $580.05 million -5.34

Canaan’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Canaan. Canaan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canaan and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan Competitors 2194 8750 16210 662 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Canaan’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Canaan peers beat Canaan on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

