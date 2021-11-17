Head-To-Head Survey: Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) & Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Matador Resources pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Woodside Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $862.13 million 5.97 -$593.21 million $2.34 18.76 Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 4.38 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A

Matador Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Woodside Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 21.25% 23.09% 10.15% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Woodside Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Matador Resources and Woodside Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 2 9 0 2.82 Woodside Petroleum 0 0 2 0 3.00

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. Woodside Petroleum has a consensus price target of $21.28, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Woodside Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Woodside Petroleum is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Woodside Petroleum on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures. The Pluto segment engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of liquefied natural gas in assigned permit areas. The Australia Oil segment involves in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of crude oil, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas and pipeline natural gas in assigned permit areas including Laminaria, Mutineer-Exeter and Enfield, Vincent, Otway and Stybarrow ventures. The Wheatstone segment involves the exploration, evaluation, and development of liquefied natural gas and condensate. The Other segment comprises the activities undertaken by exploration, international and Sunrise Business Units. The company was founded on July 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.