HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) PT Raised to $71.00

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.