Health Catalyst, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Health Catalyst in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.79).

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

HCAT stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,919 shares of company stock worth $8,204,732. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

