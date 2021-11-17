Healthcare Triangle Inc’s (NASDAQ:HCTI) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 22nd

Healthcare Triangle’s (NASDAQ:HCTI) quiet period will end on Monday, November 22nd. Healthcare Triangle had issued 4,709,255 shares in its public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $18,837,020 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Healthcare Triangle’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Healthcare Triangle has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.35.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle Inc is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

