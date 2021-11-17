Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.22. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTLF. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

