HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 87,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

