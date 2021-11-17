HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.96. 603,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,333,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC set a C$2.00 price objective on HEXO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

