Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans Acquires 9,999 Shares

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans purchased 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $22,197.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,600 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,274.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

Shares of HIL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 59,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,697. The company has a market cap of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hill International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,394 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,892,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 439,867 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 483,788 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

