Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans Acquires 9,999 Shares

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans purchased 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $22,197.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,600 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,274.00.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.
Shares of HIL stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 59,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,697. The company has a market cap of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hill International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.38.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.
