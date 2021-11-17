Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLMN. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

