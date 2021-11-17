Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 34,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,128,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

HIMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

