Hive Market Cap Reaches $410.92 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Hive has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $410.92 million and approximately $329.41 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000676 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 392,278,582 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

