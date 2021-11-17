Hoang Vuong Sells 100,000 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CFO Hoang Vuong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $7,348,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPL stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. 1,208,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,198. Amplitude Inc has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

