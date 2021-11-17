Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

