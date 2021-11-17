Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $612.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.