Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Synaptics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,799 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $262.96 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $264.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day moving average of $165.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

