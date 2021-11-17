Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Shares of HD traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $395.91. 290,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,691. The company has a market capitalization of $417.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.73. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $394.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.41%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

