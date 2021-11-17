HomeServe’s (HSV) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HSV stock opened at GBX 917.50 ($11.99) on Monday. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 884.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 939.35.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

