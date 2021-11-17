Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after buying an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

